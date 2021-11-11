Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 137,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

