Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

