Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trimble were worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

TRMB opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

