Morgan Stanley Has $40.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

