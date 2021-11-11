Morgan Stanley Raises Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 410

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 395.63 ($5.17).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.09. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

