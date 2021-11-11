Morgan Stanley Sells 439,951 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NYSE:SLF opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

