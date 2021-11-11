Morgan Stanley Trims Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price to $36.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.15 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

