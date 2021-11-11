Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,907. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

