MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.