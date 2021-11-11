mStable USD Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.64 million and $233,739.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,230.64 or 0.99571498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.00635576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.