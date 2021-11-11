M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

NYSE:MTB opened at $156.39 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

