Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 19,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,212. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mueller Water Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.