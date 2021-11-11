MurAll Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $119,674.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

