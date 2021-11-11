Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles Sells 3,500 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MUR stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

