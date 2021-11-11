MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $5,224,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $31,780,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $2,826,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

