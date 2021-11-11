N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get N-able alerts:

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.