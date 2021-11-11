Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops One Day Volume of $92,769.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $92,769.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

