Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.98. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,476,366 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Naked Brand Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.