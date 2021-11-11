Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 1.8%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 684 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 699 ($9.13). Approximately 324,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 272,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 712 ($9.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of £512.60 million and a PE ratio of -50.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 768.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 796.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

