Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

