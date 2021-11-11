Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,077. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $862.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

