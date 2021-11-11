Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $856.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 972,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,512. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.