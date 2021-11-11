Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lessened by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,042 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $207.38 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.23 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.