National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.72.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.74 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.33 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.53. The stock has a market cap of C$106.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

