National Bank Financial Comments on 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.
30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.
