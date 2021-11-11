National Bank Financial Comments on 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.