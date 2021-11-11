National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AQN opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

