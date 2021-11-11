National Bank Financial Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

