National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

