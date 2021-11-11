National Bank Financial Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TAC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,901. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

