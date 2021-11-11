National Bankshares Raises IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The firm has a market cap of C$422.86 million and a PE ratio of 28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

