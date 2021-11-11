National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Grid were worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 130,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 180,394 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

