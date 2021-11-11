National Pension Service Buys 880 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nordson by 82,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Nordson by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.