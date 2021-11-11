National Pension Service Has $3.26 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

National Pension Service boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $229.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

