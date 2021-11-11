National Pension Service Purchases 3,896 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

