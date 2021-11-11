National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.990-$3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 661,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,347. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

