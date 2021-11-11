Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 5.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 8,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

