Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,277 shares of company stock worth $232,279 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

