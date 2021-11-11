Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

