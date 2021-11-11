Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

