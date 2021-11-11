Netcall (LON:NET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NET opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £125.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 42.63 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.34.
About Netcall
