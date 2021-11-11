Netcall (LON:NET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NET opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £125.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 42.63 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.34.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

