Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Neuronetics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 520,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,573. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuronetics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 710.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

