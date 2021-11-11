Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $98.22 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.