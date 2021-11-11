New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.94, but opened at $116.89. New Relic shares last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 105,966 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New Relic by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

