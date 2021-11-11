New York City REIT (NYC) to Release Earnings on Friday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYC opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

