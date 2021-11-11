Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $135.18 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $135.18 million and $9.17 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07245777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,096.55 or 1.00141632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

