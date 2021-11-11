Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Down 12% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.40. 4,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

