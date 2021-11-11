Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.