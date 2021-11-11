NFC Investments LLC Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NFC Investments LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 2.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $54,294 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,926. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

