NFC Investments LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NFC Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.36. The company had a trading volume of 641,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

