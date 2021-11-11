NFTX Hits Market Cap of $50.59 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. NFTX has a market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $567,227.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.13 or 0.00192380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00224204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00092221 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

